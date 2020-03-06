Health Minister says two of the three suspected coronavirus cases tested negative

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said that two out of the three suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative.

He made this known on Friday in Abuja while addressing a press conference.

On the remaining one case, he said the result was still being awaited.

Nigerians got agitated on Thursday when Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, announced that three patients, who returned from abroad, had been put in isolation for procedural checks.

However, Ehanire while announcing that two of the patients have tested negative to the deadly disease added:

“As of the three cases, one of them, we are expecting the result; it takes some hours for the results to come out.

”We must go away from the idea of focusing on Chinese or any particular nationality because a case that entered Nigeria, which is the index case is not Chinese.

“People should maintain good social distance. We have already strengthened the screening of every passenger that enters this country.”

Since an Italian tested positive to the dreaded disease last week in Lagos, there have been fears of the disease spreading in the country.

Citizens have been profiling foreign nationals over fears of the virus. But the minister said people should stop such.

