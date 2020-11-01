Health Minister worries over imminent second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has expressed worry over an imminent second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country and has thus called for adherence of protocols to avoid further spread of the virus.

According to Ehanire who raised the alarm on Saturday during the virtual Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Guild of Medical Directors in Lagos State, failure of Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols could lead to a second wave of infections in the country.

Speaking further during the annual AGM with the theme; ‘Post-COVID-19 Era: Economics and Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’, Ehanire said that the second wave being experienced in Europe and America should give the country concern because of the high volume of human traffic from Nigeria to those continents, reopening of schools and “serious disruptions” in response caused by the #EndSARS protest.

He said; “I fear that with the laxity displayed by our own population, our own second wave is imminent.”

“I implore the private sector and state governments to help propagate compliance to non-pharmaceutical measures such as hand-washing, use of face masks and social distancing, among others,” Ehanire added.

This came weeks after the minister expressed his worry over the low level of testing for the novel Covid-19 virus after recent findings revealed that most laboratories in the country were operating below capacity.

