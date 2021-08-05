News
Health Ministry cautions house officers against partaking in ongoing industrial action
The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has directed house officers undergoing training in hospitals across the nation not to join the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, gave the directive at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that NARD embarked on an indefinite nationwide industrial action on Monday.
NARD had stated that house officers were being owed 12 months’ salaries.
Mamora, however, said, “house officers are undergoing training; they are not full fledged doctors. They are not and should not go on strike.”
The Minister also revealed that “we had a memorandum of action on March 31 and had an addendum to it on April 9.
“But since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.
“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPIS platform,” the minister said.
