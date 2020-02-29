‘Health more important than any game’ – Infantino on football fixtures and coronavirus

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino says football fixtures are likely to be postponed or played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The next international week is at hand and there are Euro 2020 qualifiers, Nations Cup qualifiers and international friendlies to be held across the globe.

But Infantino believes the health of players and fans is more important than any game.

“People’s health is much more important than any game,” said Infantino, who is however hopeful that next month’s fixtures will go ahead.

The 49-year-old football chief was speaking from Belfast ahead of the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board.

“I wouldn’t exclude anything at this moment.

“That’s why we have to look at the situation and hope that it will decrease rather than increase. At the moment it looks like it is still increasing.

“If games have to be postponed or played without spectators until it is over, then we have to go through that.”

Meanwhile, Five Italian Serie A matches will be played behind closed doors this weekend – including Juventus’ match at home to Inter Milan.

