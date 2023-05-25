Health workers begin indefinite strike over unresolved demands

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.

The National Vice President of JOHESU, Mr. Obinna Ogbonna, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

The health workers are demanding improved working conditions in hospitals across the country, among other demands.

He said the union had in a letter dated May 9, given the federal government a 15-day ultimatum to address the inconsistencies in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers.

He added that the ultimatum commenced on May 10 and would expire at midnight of Thursday.

Ogbonna said: “The strike is consequent upon the nonchalant, biased, and lackadaisical attitude of the Ministry of Health against JOHESU members and the resolution of the expanded National Executive Council meeting of the JOHESU held on May 8.

“Our members in federal health institutions nationwide are hereby directed to withdraw their services indefinitely commencing from 00:00 hour on Thursday, May 25, 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now