News
Health workers suspend strike after meeting with Tinubu
The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its nationwide strike for 21 days following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
The president had on Monday met with the leadership of JOHESU at the State House, Abuja, and promised to address their grievances.
The health workers began an indefinite nationwide strike on May 25 over the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.
They are demanding improved working conditions in hospitals across the country, among other demands.
The Acting National Secretary of JOHESU, Matthew Ajirotu, confirmed the development in a text message to journalists.
He wrote: “JOHESU has just suspended its strike with a caveat to review it after 21 days.
“We met President Tinubu today at a 1-hour parley and he promised to give approval to the demands after further consultations with appropriate quarters in government.”
