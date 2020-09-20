Health workers suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

Health Workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) on Sunday suspended their seven days warning strike.

The workers embarked on the strike last over the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

They also accused the federal government of using faceless groups and organizations to blackmail and harass their leaders.

The National Chairman of JOHESU, Biobékentóye Toy Josiah, who announced the suspension of the strike in a statement, alleged that the government was bias against the union.

He said JOHESU would soon call for expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to take a position against the indifference exhibited against the health workers.

The statement read: “This is to bring to your notice that the seven-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today, 20” September, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit a high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.”

