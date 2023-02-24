Healthtech startup, Envisionit Deep AI, raises $1.65M investment. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Healthtech startup, Envisionit Deep AI, raises $1.65M investment

Female-led healthtech startup, Envisionit Deep AI, has raised a $1.65 million investment from New GX Ventures.

The female founder, Dr. Jaishree Naidoo, who was in charge of pediatric radiology at a South African hospital, confirmed the funding in a statement on Friday.

The funding follows closely after the startup emerged as the Southern Africa regional winner at the African Startup Awards.

New GX Ventures SA is a joint venture between New GX Capital, RMB Ventures, and GIIG Africa.

“We have this exciting goal to combine revolutionary technology like artificial intelligence with radiology and we want to transform the way radiologists look, interpret imaging and make diagnoses,” said Naidoo.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a computer-assisted training model (an edtech tool) for medical professionals who are eager to learn radiology has recently been released by Envisionit Deep AI.

Tech Trivia: A computer virus that replicates itself and spreads through a network is called what?

A. Gerbil

B. Rabbit

C. Crab

D. Worm

Answer: see end of post

2. Mastercard partners Obopay to launch financial inclusion card

To provide smallholder farmers and rural communities with financial inclusion, Mastercard has announced a partnership with Obopay.

Shailendra Naidu, CEO of Obopay confirmed the partnership in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Obopay will connect the online Prepaid cards with the offline digital wallets at the backend.

“Digital payments can be a game changer for farmers in today’s technologically driven ecosystem.

“We are proud to collaborate with Mastercard and develop solutions that will empower farmers in a commercially sustainable way by helping them access online payments and credit,” claimed Naidu.

Naidu added that the card’s offline wallet feature will allow cash-in-cash-out transactions in non-network areas.

It is also expected to serve as solution for farmers in remote areas who lack connectivity or cannot afford data.

3. U.S. plans antitrust lawsuit to thwart Adobe’s purchase of Figma

The United States has announced plans for an antitrust lawsuit to thwart Adobe’s purchase of Figma.

An internal source disclosed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Adobe had announced the deal to acquire a cloud-based designer platform, Figma professionals, in September.

Prior to the deal, Figma had outperformed Adobe’s rival XD software and is primarily used for building app or website interfaces.

“We are engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions with regulators in the US, UK, and EU among others. We continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023,” Adobe said in a statement.

The lawsuit represents Adobe’s most severe dispute with antitrust authorities since being compelled to give up a product that was in direct competition with its Illustrator graphic design application as part of a merger with Aldus Inc. in the 1990s.

Trivia Answer: Worm

The word “worm” can mean different things, depending on the context. It most frequently refers to a type of computer virus. It may also refer to a type of write-once data storage.

By Kayode Hamsat

