Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

1. Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses
Patient Health (Pty) Ltd, Johannesburg-based healthtech startup, has launched an engagement app for African nurses.
The new platform seeks to connect and support nurses across Africa as an innovative solution dedicated to improving health practices across the continent.
Speaking on the development, Sylvester Msuthwana, founder of Patient Health explained that the platform aims to uplift and empower nurses in Africa.
He said: “With this platform, we take care of the overall wellness of nurses, mentally, physically, and financially, by giving them an easy and secure platform to access verified professionals online.
“We also empower nurses by giving them access to practical, verified information while virtually connecting them to each other.”
Called Afrinurse, the new product is a digital platform that provides nurses in Africa with access to mental health tools supplemented by a booking portal that connects nurses to psychologists and other healthcare professionals online.
Tech Trivia: Which company invented the hard disk drive?
A. IBM
B. Xerox
C. Fujitsu
D. Starcoms
Answer: See end of post.
2. WhatsApp to bar users not accepting data sharing policy
WhatsApp, the Facebook-hosted messaging app, is set to bar users who are yet to accept its data sharing policy.
According to the company, these users have until May 15, 2021 to either accept the privacy policy update or suffer a total bar off its service.
Recall that Whatsapp had earlier requested its users to accept a new policy that requires sharing data with Facebook companies.
Whatsapp explained that anyone who fails to accept the policy won’t be able to access their chat list in the first week.
It further explained that the restriction will be limited to chatlist as they will still be able to answer the incoming phone and video calls.
However, it noted that after a couple of weeks, failure of users to comply will permanently forfeit them of other functionalities to include calls.
3. e4 commissions computer centre to support Soweto school
e4, a Fintech specialist company, has commissioned a new computer centre in South Africa to support ICT learning for students.
The facility is expected to benefit 900 students of Diepdale Secondary School in Soweto, Gauteng.
The initiative, which comes in partnership with Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, saw the provision of resources for a full renovation including aesthetic upgrades, functional items and technology supplies.
READ ALSO: Naira starts week in strong position, unlikely to be sustained
The inventories, according to media reports, include a smartboard, air conditioners and 33 computers for use by students and educators.
Commenting on the development, e4’s CFO, Adri Führi, in a statement, noted that the inspiration to build the centre was birthed from the company’s wish to facilitate the 4th industrial revolution in the country.
He said: “People and technology are at the core of our business.
“We must look both inside and outside the organisation to support our strategic growth. Enabling both the development of school and community technology skills enables us and other organisations in our industry to remain relevant as part of the 4th industrial revolution.”
Tech Trivia Answer: IBM
After looking into different technologies including wire matrices and rod arrays, IBM invented the hard disk drive at its San Jose California lab in 1953 and initially referred to the technology as a “Random Access File,” which proved to be less expensive and slower than drum memory, but faster and more expensive than tape drives.
