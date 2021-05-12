 Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Tech

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

8 mins ago

on

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses

Patient Health (Pty) Ltd, Johannesburg-based healthtech startup, has launched an engagement app for African nurses.

The new platform seeks to connect and support nurses across Africa as an innovative solution dedicated to improving health practices across the continent.

Speaking on the development, Sylvester Msuthwana, founder of Patient Health explained that the platform aims to uplift and empower nurses in Africa.

He said: “With this platform, we take care of the overall wellness of nurses, mentally, physically, and financially, by giving them an easy and secure platform to access verified professionals online.

“We also empower nurses by giving them access to practical, verified information while virtually connecting them to each other.”

Called Afrinurse, the new product is a digital platform that provides nurses in Africa with access to mental health tools supplemented by a booking portal that connects nurses to psychologists and other healthcare professionals online.

Tech Trivia: Which company invented the hard disk drive?

A. IBM
B. Xerox
C. Fujitsu
D. Starcoms

Answer: See end of post.

2. WhatsApp to bar users not accepting data sharing policy
British police set to force Facebook, WhatsApp to share users' encrypted messages

WhatsApp, the Facebook-hosted messaging app, is set to bar users who are yet to accept its data sharing policy.

According to the company, these users have until May 15, 2021 to either accept the privacy policy update or suffer a total bar off its service.

Recall that Whatsapp had earlier requested its users to accept a new policy that requires sharing data with Facebook companies.

Whatsapp explained that anyone who fails to accept the policy won’t be able to access their chat list in the first week.

It further explained that the restriction will be limited to chatlist as they will still be able to answer the incoming phone and video calls.

However, it noted that after a couple of weeks, failure of users to comply will permanently forfeit them of other functionalities to include calls.

3. e4 commissions computer centre to support Soweto school

e4, a Fintech specialist company, has commissioned a new computer centre in South Africa to support ICT learning for students.

The facility is expected to benefit 900 students of Diepdale Secondary School in Soweto, Gauteng.

The initiative, which comes in partnership with Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, saw the provision of resources for a full renovation including aesthetic upgrades, functional items and technology supplies.

READ ALSO: Naira starts week in strong position, unlikely to be sustained

The inventories, according to media reports, include a smartboard, air conditioners and 33 computers for use by students and educators.

Commenting on the development, e4’s CFO, Adri Führi, in a statement, noted that the inspiration to build the centre was birthed from the company’s wish to facilitate the 4th industrial revolution in the country.

He said: “People and technology are at the core of our business.

“We must look both inside and outside the organisation to support our strategic growth. Enabling both the development of school and community technology skills enables us and other organisations in our industry to remain relevant as part of the 4th industrial revolution.”

Tech Trivia Answer: IBM

After looking into different technologies including wire matrices and rod arrays, IBM invented the hard disk drive at its San Jose California lab in 1953 and initially referred to the technology as a “Random Access File,” which proved to be less expensive and slower than drum memory, but faster and more expensive than tape drives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat

Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Sports18 hours ago

Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation

Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Sports2 days ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports2 days ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports3 days ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...

Latest Tech News

Tech8 mins ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech24 hours ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech2 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech5 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech6 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...