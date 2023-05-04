Heartbreak for Man Utd as Brighton score 99th-minute winner

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Brighton in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Thursday night.

Both sides had stayed on goalless until injury time when Luke Shaw handled the ball in his own box to earn Brighton a penalty.

After a VAR check, Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and converted the spot kick in the 99th minute to hand the hosts a big victory.

Read Also: Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up Man City FA Cup final

It was a retaliation for Brighton, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by the Red Devils in a semifinal clash that ended up in a penalty shootout.

Another win on Thursday would have sent United third in the Premier League table and open a seven-point gap to fifth-placed Liverpool.

But with the victory for Brighton, the hosts go above Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa into sixth spot as the race for Europe next season, gets hotter.

