Heartbreak for Rangers as Eintracht win shootout to emerge Europa League champions

Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey failed to make the intended history with their club Rangers as they lost in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Aribo was on target for the Scottish side as they led from 57th minute before Rafael Borre leveled things up for Eintracht Frankfurt minutes later, forcing the game into extra time.

Both sides continued in the tense tie and had to settle the fight in a shootout, in which German giants Eintracht carried the day with a 5-4 victory.

10 penalties were taken and nine were successfully converted while former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who had come in on 117 minute as a substitute, missed his own kick for Rangers.

Read Also: Gabon captain Aubameyang retires from international football

The triumph for Eintracht means they are winning their first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup.

The victory also seals a place for the Bundesliga side in next season’s Champions League group stages.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Bassey was the man of the match followinv his superb contribution in the game. He was a hero for Rangers in Seville and througout his side’s Europa League campaign.

Next up Rangers if the final of the Scottish Cup which is in just three days. The Van Bronckhorst side will face Hearts on Saturday for another go at a trophy this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now