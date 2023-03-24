‘Heartbreaking’ – Obi reacts to video of women protesting Nasarawa election results

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to a protest undertaken by some women in Nasarawa State over the outcome of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election after he polled 347, 209 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, David Ombugadu, who got 283,016 votes.

Video clips of the protests are currently trending on social media.

Obi, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle on Friday, described it as heartbreaking.

The former Anambra State governor called for the protection of women’s rights in the country.

He wrote: “I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a topless protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.

“The purpose of election is for citizens to participate in democratic governance through the representatives they elect. A grievous injustice occurs when citizens are denied the opportunity to vote in a free, fair, and credible process or their mandate is stolen from them.

“Our women who should be honoured and respected, and their rights protected, have been degraded and left to seek justice the only way they can trust by calling on their creator.

“I remain committed to 40 percent affirmative action for women in political appointments and will encourage the same in the corporate world. As a nation, we must do better and ensure that the mandate of the people is not stolen from them.”

