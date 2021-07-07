Heartbroken Davido pays tribute to close pal, Obama DMW

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has paid tribute to his late close associate, Habeeb Othman, also known as Obama DMW.

Obama DMW died from a suspected heart ailment last week.

Davido, who reacted to Obama DMW’s death on Instagram page Wednesday, said he is yet to accept the news of his close ally’s demise.

He also published a photo of himself and the late music executive on the social media page.

The singer wrote: “This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write.

I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost.”

“For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain.

“44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector.

“He was someone that literally just always made me smile.

READ ALSO: Davido’s aide, Obama DMW reportedly dies

“He would do absolutely anything to make me smile, no matter the issue or problems I had.

“His response was always ‘Don’t worry, I’ll talk to them,’ ‘Don’t worry I’ll sort it out,’ and ‘Don’t worry I’ll give them something.

“I would never believe in a million years I will be writing a tribute like this to someone so dear to me this soon.

“All my life it’s been ‘David you’re strong, David you’re strong.’

“44 I won’t lie to you, this time around, this one WEAKENS ME!!

“I miss you so much 44.”

Join the conversation

Opinions