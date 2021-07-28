Metro
Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in Katsina
The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said over 1,500 houses were affected by the heavy downpour that happened on Monday in three Local Government Areas of the state.
Specifically, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Mohammed, on Wednesday, said the damages comprised of over 800 houses in Faskari, 400 in Bindawa, and 300 in Sabuwa Local Government Areas (LGAs).
According to him, in the Bindawa LGA, the heavy rain, which lasted for about five hours, caused the death of two persons, noting that SEMA was already taking action to assist the victims.
READ ALSO: Buhari returns to Abuja after eight-day visit to Katsina
It would be recalled that the heavy rain, which started at about 10 am on Monday and ended at about 4 pm, forced many commuters to abandon their vehicles.
Many motorists in the metropolis drove on a single lane of the road to be able to navigate to their various destinations.
Also, some of the residents of Katsina metropolis who spoke to newsmen expressed worry over the flooding of some major streets due to the heavy downpour.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....