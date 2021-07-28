Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in Katsina

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said over 1,500 houses were affected by the heavy downpour that happened on Monday in three Local Government Areas of the state.

Specifically, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Mohammed, on Wednesday, said the damages comprised of over 800 houses in Faskari, 400 in Bindawa, and 300 in Sabuwa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to him, in the Bindawa LGA, the heavy rain, which lasted for about five hours, caused the death of two persons, noting that SEMA was already taking action to assist the victims.

It would be recalled that the heavy rain, which started at about 10 am on Monday and ended at about 4 pm, forced many commuters to abandon their vehicles.

Many motorists in the metropolis drove on a single lane of the road to be able to navigate to their various destinations.

Also, some of the residents of Katsina metropolis who spoke to newsmen expressed worry over the flooding of some major streets due to the heavy downpour.

