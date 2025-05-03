Heavy gunfire as suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Yobe military base

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade, Bunigari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Residents told journalists that the terrorists came in the early hours of Saturday and engaged troops in a gun duel at the military base.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 12 in Borno community

However, it has not been ascertained if casualties were recorded in the attack.

“The insurgents came in the early hours of today, at about 1:00 a.m. we heard a heavy gun battle at the 27 Task Force Brigade. We later confirmed that suspected insurgents were in town,” a resident said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now