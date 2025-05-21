Connect with us

Metro

Heavy rainfall breaches Ilesa Correctional Facility wall, seven inmates escape

Published

2 hours ago

on

A torrential downpour in the early hours of Tuesday led to the escape of seven inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, after a section of the facility’s aging perimeter wall collapsed under pressure from the rainfall.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed the incident, stating that the breach occurred around 2:00 a.m., following what it described as a “force majeure.” In a statement released by the NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, authorities have since launched a manhunt in collaboration with other security agencies and local community leaders to locate and return the escapees to custody.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. He assured the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the fugitives and reinforce the structural integrity of the correctional centre.

Read Also: Nigerian govt blames DisCos over power sector failures, plans major reforms

“The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody,” the statement read.

Citizens with useful information were urged to assist authorities by contacting nearby security agencies or calling the following emergency lines: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006.

Tuesday’s escape has again drawn national attention to the worsening state of Nigeria’s correctional facilities, many of which are poorly maintained and vulnerable to both natural disasters and security breaches.

Over the past year, similar incidents have occurred. In April 2024, heavy rains led to the collapse of the perimeter wall of the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State, resulting in the escape of 119 inmates.

Just months later, in September 2024, 281 inmates fled from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, following a flood that compromised the facility’s defenses.

Opinions

