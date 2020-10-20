Heavy shooting as soldiers attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Soldiers on Tuesday opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday.

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in the heavy bombardment by the soldiers.

An eyewitness told journalists that the protesters were sitting on the floor when the soldiers arrived in the area and started shooting sporadically.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area as protesters scampered to safety.

Lagos has been rocked by violence in the last few hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least seven persons were killed and several others injured during a clash between protesting youths and policemen from the Olosan police station in the Mushin area of Lagos.

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in the area.

Suspected hoodlums also razed the Orile Iganmu central police station also on Tuesday.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew over the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

