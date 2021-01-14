HELP! They put me back in cell after my covid-19 result showed positive, arrested clubber laments

One Ipadeola Oriyomi, who was arrested on Monday at a night club in Victoria Island by men of the Maroko Police Station in Lagos, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

He also accused the police of preventing him from seeking medical treatment after he tested positive for the virus.

In a recent post on Instagram, the social media influencer narrated his ordeal while pleading with relevant authorities to intervene and take him to an isolation centre.

He posted: “They tested us yesterday for covid 19.

Test came out today and it shows am positive, instead of them to take me to isolation center or I should go to do self isolation they returned me back to cell.

“Pls help me tag any authority they should take me to the isolation center or I should go for self isolation, Putting me back to cell when am not a criminal can affect other people and danger to my health too pls.”

