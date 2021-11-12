‘Henceforth it shall be bl**dy’, new group tells S’East govs, lawmakers, Obi Cubana, others (Video)

An emergent South-East militant group which called itself ‘The Angry Vipers’, has given governors, legislators and politicians from the region a 21-day ultimatum to effect the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, or face death.

The group, in a video message released on Thursday, specifically warned governors, senators, members of House of Representatives, traditional rulers, and other political office holders in all the South-East states as well as night club owner Obi Cubana that they would all be marked for death if Kanu is not released within 21 days.

It said “Henceforth it shall be bl**dy”, if their demands are not met.

In the video which has since gone viral, the group also called on traditional rulers to ensure that Fulanis vacate the South-East or face their wrath.

While making the threat, a voice in the video was heard saying:

“We The Angry Vipers have noticed that South-East governors, Senators, local government Chairman and other political office holders have concluded to play pranks with the lives of youths of the Eastern region.

“We, hereby, give you 21 days ultimatum to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally and resigns from the opposition without further delays.

“Failure to do so, we shall have no other option than to declare you wanted, dead or alive.

“All kings and chiefs who have decided to reduce themselves to used sanitary pads and allow themselves to be used by uncircumcised Fulanis due to your idiocy and bribery; we the Angry Vipers are giving you 21 days to force them to leave our land unless Nnamdi Kanu is released”.

