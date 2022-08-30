Henry unveiled as new shareholder of Italian club Como

Former Arsenal and France forward, Thierry Henry has been unveiled as a new shareholder of Italian Serie B club Como.

Henry was introduced to the media at a press conference alongside CEO and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise on Monday.

Como have risen from amateur football to Italy’s second tier.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Henry’s former team-mate Cesc Fabregas had been signed by the club, and the 35-year-old had also become a shareholder of the club.

“It’s a new chapter in my life,” Henry told reporters.

“I know the love for football here. People come to visit for the town. People in France or Spain, they talk about the lake or the beauty of the town but now it’s time to talk about the club.”

Meanwhile, Como are owned by Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum and were last in Serie A in 2003. After bankruptcy in 2016, the club has risen from the fourth tier and finished 13th in Serie B last season.

The specifics of Henry’s role with the club remain unclear, with Wise saying: “Thierry is a shareholder and that’s all I’m prepared to say. We want to understand his experiences and his ideas.”

Having retired from playing in 2015, 45-year-old Henry is now assistant manager of the Belgium national team but said he would come as much as he could to Como.

