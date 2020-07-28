Herbalist, four robbery suspects arrested in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday that it has arrested five robbery suspects, including a herbalist, for allegedly terrorising residents of Osiele and its environs in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, whose names were given as Dayo Ajala, 39; Ismaila Badmus, 35; Obasanjo Sunday, 24; Chukwuemeka Paul, 27; and Okikiola Adeshina, 46, were arrested on Friday by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesman of the Command, disclosed this on Monday in a statement, adding that the suspects were arrested following information received by the SARS operatives about their hideout in the Odeda area.

He said: “Upon the information, the O/C SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout; at the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended.

“Their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist, whom they claimed was their godfather and used to fortify them spiritually whenever they were going out for operation and also used to initiate new member into their fold.

“Recovered from them are one double-barrelled locally-made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted charms.”

The police spokesman also added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered full-scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with a view to prosecuting them diligently.

