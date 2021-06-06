Herdsmen attack on Oyo community callous, provocative – South-West govs | Ripples Nigeria

The South-West Governors’ Forum on Sunday described the attack on the people of Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen as horrendous, callous and highly provocative.

Herdsmen had in the early hours of Sunday attacked the sleepy community and killed five people in the incident.

The herdsmen also set ablaze a truck loaded with cassava flour and some cars in the attack.

However, five attackers were also killed by security agents who rushed to the scene of the incident.

The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, who reacted to the attack in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, said all well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, “the latest assault on decency and communal harmony.”

”The statement read: “While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the commanders of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South-West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately.

“We must reiterate the fact that certain elements are bent on causing friction among the peoples of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end. They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realized. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

“We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression. On this, there will be no compromise.”

