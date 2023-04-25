Metro
Herdsmen attack Ondo community, kill one, injure eight others
Suspected herdsmen, on Sunday night, attacked the Ago-Oyinbo community at Ala Forest Reserve in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a fifty-year-old farmer, Olaoluwa Olorunfemi.
The attackers, who injured eight others in the community, carried out the attack on the farming community in the middle of the night without any challenge.
The spokesman for the community, Samuel Olowolafe, while speaking with reporters in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, said the heavily armed herders also looted the property of the victims.
Olowolafe, who said that the situation forced many residents to flee their homes for fear of being caught in another attack, added that the herdsmen resorted to sacking the community after their entreaty to be allowed into the community with their cattle to graze was turned down by the youth and elders of the area.
“They do perpetuate their devil act at midnight, cart away our foods, destroy our farm products and even machete people to the extent that they will land in the hospital, he said, adding that it was the second time the herders launched an attack on the agrarian community.
He revealed that the assailants had earlier attacked the community in March, adding that many of the residents had lost loved ones and property worth millions.
READ ALSO:Suspected herdsmen attack Benue church, kill worshipper, abduct Pastor, others
He, however, appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to urgently come to the aid of the community over the fresh attacks on the residents.
“So, what happened to us at the weekend was that these Fulani herdsmen wanted to take over our farmland.
“We are calling on the state government and the security agencies to please come to our aid. Our life is in danger at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve,” he added.
The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, while confirming the attack in a statement on Monday night, said Olorunfemi was killed by the armed men numbering about four.
She disclosed that the deceased was hacked to death with a cutlass and the police had already begun their investigation and launched a manhunt for the invaders.
She said the suspects also went away with the mobile phone of the deceased.
“So, the police and family members of the deceased have visited the scene of the incident and his corpse has been evacuated from the scene,” the PPRO added.
