HERDSMEN ATTACK: Police receive six exhumed corpses in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said it has received six exhumed corpses allegedly buried in shallow graves in Uwheru communities, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa, who confirmed this to journalists in Warri said the corpses were brought to the Ughelli Police Station by some persons who claimed that the corpses were victims of the attack between the community and suspected herdsmen.

A team of security personnel and members of the community discovered the shallow grave on Monday while searching for the bodies of the victims allegedly killed by the arms-wielding herdsmen operating in the area.

The police commissioner said: “Yes, six bodies that were exhumed by some people were brought to our police station in Ughelli. We were not there when they exhumed the corpses. We are investigating the matter because they alleged that the bodies were those of the people that were killed during the herders/farmers’ clash in Uwheru communities.

“It is the investigation that will tell us who killed them, who buried them, when they were buried, who exhumed them and what have you.

“This is an issue of national security. If we discovered that there are some criminals who come here in the guise of herders or farmers to foment trouble, we will deal with them ruthlessly.”

He said police had been interfacing with the committee set up state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on herders/farmers crisis.

He added: “I still stand by what I said then that we did not recover any corpse. It is what we see that we will report.

“There was no recovery of any corpse the first day of the clash. But I am admitting these six corpses because they were brought to us by some people who said they exhumed them from the communities where the clash between them and herdsmen took place.”

