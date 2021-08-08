Herdsmen attacks on Plateau communities regrettable – Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has decried the growing insecurity in the state.

He expressed concern that attacks on the communities have continued unabated despite the government’s efforts at addressing the problem.

The governor stated these during the launching of four books published by the President of COCIN, Rev. Dacholom Datiri at the church Headquarters on Sunday in Jos.

He was reacting to recent attacks by herdsmen on communities in Bassa and Riyom local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Soldiers told us they were not given orders to stop killer herdsmen —Plateau monarch

Lalong said: “The recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom LGAs were regrettable and coming shortly after the state government spent huge financial resources to purchase and distribute 50 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles to the security agencies.

“The time has come for everyone to provide the first line of security by gathering intelligence, passing the same to security agencies as well as taking all necessary steps to guard against vulnerability.”

