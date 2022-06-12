Herdsmen kill 11 in fresh Benue attack

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday killed 11 people at Igama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents told journalists the herdsmen stormed the community at about 4:00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically, targeting the youths.

They also set fire to houses in the community.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack.

She, however, promised to brief the journalists once the command gets the full details of the incident.

Benue State has come under relentless attacks from herdsmen in the last four years with hundreds of people killed by the cattle prowlers during the period.

