Herdsmen kill family of five, three others in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday morning killed eight people including a family of five at Mbamondu community in Makurdi local government area of Benue State.

The attackers also injured five persons, three of which are in critical condition in the hospital.

The state’s Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge, who is an indigene of the community, confirmed the “unprovoked” attack.

He said: “The whole problem started at about 1:00 a.m. today (Saturday) when I got a call from my village, Mbamondu community in Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward of Makurdi LGA, that my people were being attacked by herdsmen.

“We had to call on the security operatives that were station around Adaka community, though they responded when they got there the herdsmen had killed my people.

“We discovered seven dead bodies that we have already been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, mortuary. Five persons were also injured and three of them are very critical.

“It is heartrending and tragic because my people did not incite or provoke the attack. They came into my village, started shooting sporadically and when people were running out of their houses to flee for safety they shot and butchered them like animals.

“In one family they killed five people, a father of about 70 years, his son, and his three grandchildren.

“This happened just within the 16 kilometers radius and two kilometers after Adaka community here in Makurdi.”

