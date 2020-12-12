Herdsmen kill four, injure seven in Benue community

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday night killed four persons at Tse-Angbande community in Makurdi, Benue State.

Seven persons were also wounded in the attack.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed the incident to journalists when he visited the scene of the attack on Saturday morning, said the armed herdsmen struck at about 11:00 p.m. when the people were asleep.

He listed the deceased persons as Timothy Emberga Akwa, Innocent Akwa, Terhemba Emberga Akwa, and his in-law simply identified as Orban.

The governor recalled that herdsmen had a few weeks ago killed a man and his wife at Tse-Tyohemba also in Makurdi.

He, however, added that the assailants had been arrested by security agents.

He assured the people that security has been beefed up in the affected areas to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.

Ortom insisted that the state government would ensure the enforcement of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law despite resistance by the herdsmen.

He also acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to security agencies to tackle terrorists operating in the country, adding that his administration would not relent until herdsmen attacks on people of the state end.

