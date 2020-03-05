Herdsmen reportedly invade Ortom’s LGA, chase away monarch

Suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Thursday reportedly attacked Mbanyiar community, Guma local government area of Benue State.

The marauders chased away the traditional ruler of Mbawa, Tyoor Oliver Chado and reportedly raped his wife and two female in-laws.

Governor Samuel Ortom is from Guma LGA.

Eyewitnesses said the criminals stormed the community from Uvir Mbabai from where they raided nearby communities within Guma LGA.

A member of the community who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity told journalists the herdsmen also invaded the area last week and killed domestic animals including goats, pigs, and chickens.

They also took away other livestock.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, said she has not been briefed on the incident.

