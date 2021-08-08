Here are some exciting moments from the first BBNaija pre-eviction party

On Saturday, August 7, topnotch Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Nana was in Big Brother’s House to thrill housemates and viewers.

It was the second ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ party and the final time that all twenty-two housemates will gyrate together, as from Sunday, August 8, the competition will chameleon completely as someone’s time in the house will unfortunately come to an abrupt end.

In the meantime, the female disc jockey, DJ Nana thrilled and excited the Shine Ya Eyes squad with several classic jams.

In case you missed the Saturday night party, Ripples Nigeria gathered some pivotal moments from the night party and afterwards.

Check out the exciting moments below.

1. Saga and Nini’s ship is in motion

After several weeks of entangling in a love triangle with Arin, lovebirds Saga and Nini are finally beginning to establish a partnership that seems to be taking a shape of its own. At the Saturday party, both Shine Ya Eyes were almost inseparable as they stuck with each other all through the night.

A couple of days ago, Ripples Nigeria revealed no relationship has hit the ground running, are we about to get the first official Shine Ya Eyes couple? Let’s wait and see.

2. Tega steals headline due to her energy on the dancefloor

Several days after Tega made headlines for nefarious reasons, she has been described as the life of the party after she stole the spotlight from twenty-one others on Saturday night.

The housemate left an impression on viewers enough to earn her the revered crowns of the night.

Watch Tega emerge as the life of the party below.

3. Whitemoney almost burns down Biggie’s house

After the party, the housemates were drunk and fatigued from the energy that they had exhausted on the dancefloor. Eviction nominee and fan favourite, Whitemoney almost brought down Biggie’s house after he left the noodles he was preparing on the gas burner.

Five housemates up for eviction as BBNaija enters first week

Whitemoney and other housemates have since laughed about the nerve wracking moment.

Watch Whitemoney talk about the incident below.

4. Liquorose inadvertently tells Emmanuel how she feels about him

Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Liquorose who was intoxicated on Saturday night could not hold back her emotion as she inadvertently informed her love interest, Emmanuel, what she really feels about him.

Several days after both parties kept going back and forth about what they felt and wanted for each other, Liquorose whispered her true intentions to Emmanuel.

Emmanuel listened attentively to Rose as she spilled her emotions, he gave her a big hug and vowed to stay by her side throughout the competition.

Catch the vulnerable moment below.

5. The effect of alcohol on the housemates

Housemates have given fans something to talk about, this is courtesy of the consumption of various alcohol brands at the night party. The aftermath of alcohol consumption usually breeds interesting storylines in the house. Recall what happened to Erica Nweledim one year ago.

It is still early days, no Shine Ya Eyes contestant exhibited any signs of violence on Saturday night, however, the housemates could not restrain their tongues from divulging what is on their mind.

The wildcard, Maria who turned down her co-wildcard, Pere a couple of days ago seems to have interest in her colleague afterall. She took charge of the conversation on Saturday night as she revealed she wants to be with him.

She also called him a couple of adorable names. Is this effect of alcohol or it’s the true emotion Maria has been consciously clogging for a long time.

Watch the video below.

6. Sammie is surreptitiously dying for Angel

Sammie could not keep his eyes off his love interest, Angel as she cuddled with eviction nominee, Yousef.

Angel and Jackie B were cosy with Yousef who has been melancholy since he was nominated for possible eviction on Monday. Both female housemates tried to bring Yousef out of his shell and he was receptive to their gesture; although he was apparently drunk, he made both ladies enjoy their moment with him in his bed space.

Meanwhile, Sammie could not hold back his disgust as Angel spent too much time with another man. Angel is subtly killing Sammie, perhaps it is intentional, Sammie was not happy.

See Sammie stare at Angel with his green eyes.

