Here are what Nigerian celebrities are saying about Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’

On Monday, July 5, Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi released a movie titled, ‘Oko Iyabo’, the project is based on the ongoing sexual assault allegations levelled against his friend, and embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

The movie has since been criticized by the public following the controversial theme of the movie.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, actress, Iyabo Ojo reacted to the movie. She admonished the movie committee, The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN to address the movie with immediate effect.

Here is what she wrote;

In a series of posts shared via their Instagram pages on Monday, July 5, 2021, other movie stars, Mercy Aigbe and Tonto Dikeh also called out Fabiyi over the movie release.

“Yomi I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters. But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and Agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed I know you,” Tonto Dikeh wrote.

Read also: TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over ‘Oko Iyabo’, as movie draws more criticisms

Tonto continued;

“It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims (Dead or alive) Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it.”

Like Tonto, Mercy Aigbe also disclosed that she is disappointed in Yomi Fabiyi.

“How on earth would you make mockery of someone’s agonizing pain! How????? Only a wicked soul would do that!!!!! Just that particular scene I saw of your movie is insensitive, utterly distasteful and disgusting! @realyomifabiyi 😡,” Aigbe wrote.

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Dotun called Yomi Fabiyi a “shameless idiot” and said what he’s doing is “the premium class of clout chasing.”

Dotun added: “You can’t ever be this inhumane to prove a point that clearly stinks. You degraded a child to make a movie. Such a mess.”

Join the conversation

Opinions