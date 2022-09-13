Heritage Bank appoints George-Taylor as Acting Managing Director

Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director.

this follows the receipt of the approval of the Board of Directors of Heritage Bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The new Ag. Managing Director will be overseeing all Heritage’s banking operations across Nigeria. George-Taylor will take over from Dr. Ifie Sekibo who served his 10 years tenure at the bank.

George-Taylor started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where he rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja & North Central. Whilst at the Bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors.

He was also the Managing Director of GTBank in Sierra Leone between 2005 to 2009.

In addition to George-Taylor’s appointment, as Acting Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Osepiribo Ben-Willie and George Oko-Oboh were also announced as Executive Directors.

Osepiribo Ben-Willie is an accomplished banker with over two decades experience of which she has been leading business transformation initiatives at various levels within the financial service space. Ben-Willie is currently the Directorate Head South-South, South-East & Private Wealth Management Team in Heritage Bank Plc.

The newly appointed Acting Managing Director and his team of Executive Directors commenced their respective tenors on Monday 12th September 2022.

