Heritage Bank issues will be resolved soon, Army chief, Lagbaja assures troops

In a move to boost troop morale and promote peace, Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, addressed troops of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in Bauchi State, assuring them that issues with Heritage Bank, including non-payment of salaries, would be resolved soon.

Heritage Bank was recently closed down after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the operating licence of the bank.

In a statement signed by the apex bank’s acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali, the apex bank attributed the decision to the failure of the bank to comply with best practices.

Lagbaja also appealed to aggrieved groups to drop their arms and engage in dialogue, emphasizing the importance of peace for economic prosperity and addressing grievances.

“I appeal to them to drop their arms and seek dialogue and other means through which their grievance can be addressed,” he said.

Read also: MOHBAD: In trial of two persons for cyberbullying, Oba Elegushi renews calls for thorough investigation

The Army Chief acknowledged the troops’ dedication and discipline, charging them to remain committed to their roles. He also addressed concerns about promotion and non-payment of salary, assuring them that these challenges would be resolved soon.

“Most especially, those challenges that border on their pay and allowances, and that’s why I asked them to send messages directly to me because it is of utmost importance to me, and they will be addressed,” he said.

This gesture by the Army Chief is seen as a step towards promoting peace and stability in the country, and a testament to the military leadership’s commitment to resolving issues affecting its personnel. With the Heritage Bank issues set to be resolved, troops can now focus on their roles, bolstering the nation’s security and fostering a more peaceful environment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now