Heritage Bank issues will be resolved soon, Army chief, Lagbaja assures troops
In a move to boost troop morale and promote peace, Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, addressed troops of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in Bauchi State, assuring them that issues with Heritage Bank, including non-payment of salaries, would be resolved soon.
Heritage Bank was recently closed down after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the operating licence of the bank.
In a statement signed by the apex bank’s acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali, the apex bank attributed the decision to the failure of the bank to comply with best practices.
Lagbaja also appealed to aggrieved groups to drop their arms and engage in dialogue, emphasizing the importance of peace for economic prosperity and addressing grievances.
“I appeal to them to drop their arms and seek dialogue and other means through which their grievance can be addressed,” he said.
The Army Chief acknowledged the troops’ dedication and discipline, charging them to remain committed to their roles. He also addressed concerns about promotion and non-payment of salary, assuring them that these challenges would be resolved soon.
“Most especially, those challenges that border on their pay and allowances, and that’s why I asked them to send messages directly to me because it is of utmost importance to me, and they will be addressed,” he said.
This gesture by the Army Chief is seen as a step towards promoting peace and stability in the country, and a testament to the military leadership’s commitment to resolving issues affecting its personnel. With the Heritage Bank issues set to be resolved, troops can now focus on their roles, bolstering the nation’s security and fostering a more peaceful environment.
