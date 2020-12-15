Heritage Bank sets aside N5bn as support fund for Creative Industry

Nigeria’s entertainment and creative sector is to receive a boost, as Heritage Bank Plc, has said N5 billion is to be set aside as support funds to drive the industry and stimulate sustainable growth to the nation’s economy.

MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo made this known during the presentation of a prize to a winner of an online giveaway competition to celebrate the bank’s product, Ynspyre Account, which he said was set aside for talented young Nigerians in the different spectrum of the creative and entertainment industry.

Sekibo described the nation’s creative sector as one of the leeway to solving the unemployment occasioned by the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

The Heritage Bank boss, said the development and growth of the entertainment industry will get as many people as possible involved in areas like manufacturing, banking and that other sectors cannot do it alone.

He further said the music industry has done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings and if more resources could be put into it, the country would be better for it.

The bank, in a statement on Monday signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo, said that “the entertainment sector is going to take a new leaf of life, with the Ynspyre platform; we are hoping to start with this and obviously it will grow to another level. You will see greater things in couple of months.”

