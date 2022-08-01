Hermes emerges BBNaija head of house for week 2

Hermes has emerged as the Big Brother Naija head of house for week two.

He defeated Dotun and Cyph to grab the honour in the final round.

The two-round Head of House (HoH) games saw the professional dancer emerged the new leader of the house while Chichi and Dotun won the week’s Tails.

As winner of the games, the housemate has secured immunity from eviction not just for himself but for the level one house.

He also reserves the sole right to nominate five housemates from the level two house for possible evictions this weekend.

His fellow housemates are also allowed by the organisers to suggest level two housemates.

