Hermes emerges BBNaija head of house for week 7

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes, Monday emerged as the Head of House for week seven.

Hermes was announced as the new head of the house by the show coordinator, Biggie, after winning the HoH contest in the house.

He later picked Allysyn as his deputy.

Following his success in the HoH, Hermes automatically secured immunity from possible eviction this week.

