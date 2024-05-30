Heroes Day: South-East govs condemn killing of soldiers in Aba

Governors of South East state, under the aegis of South-East Governors’ Forum, havr condemned Thursday morning’s attack, which left two soldiers dead at a checkpoint at Aba in Abia State.

According to reports, the attack, which occurred at Obikabia junction in Aba, was reportedly carried out by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a bid to enforce sit-at-home.

They also burnt down security patrol vehicles while enforcing the sit-at-home directive meant to commemorate Biafra Day.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Thursday, Chairman of the Forum, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, described the attack as “unfortunate”.

“On behalf of my brother governors in the South East Governors’ Forum, I condemn that incident and loss of the lives of soldiers who were on their duty posts.

“Without any provocation, they were attacked by the men of the underworld.

Read also: FG gets $500m World Bank loan for power distribution

“The unfortunate thing is that it is going to act as a major set back to the peace process being pursued by the governors from the zone with the Federal Government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders on how best to resolve the problem of security in the region,” he said.

Uzodinma further said that the incident will also portray the people in a bad light, as if they do not have sympathy for human beings.

The governor, who condoled the Chief of Army Staff and the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, added: “We here in the South East will ensure that we leave no stone unturned to ensure peace needed for development in the region.”

Uzodimma urged security agencies to go all out to ensure that those behind the dastardly act were caught and prosecuted, noting that the people of the South East, out of fear of the unknown and memories of the past, obeyed the directive of the proscribed group.

He urged them, particularly those in Imo, to find courage and understand that a lot had gone to providing security for them.

“We have peace in Imo; I want people to go about their businesses without fear of being molested by anyone.

“We are after the perpetrators. Those who think we shouldn’t live should not live,” he emphasised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now