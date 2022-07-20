HerVenture launches initiative to boost African women entrepreneurs. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. HerVenture launches initiative to boost African women entrepreneurs

A women-focused edutech startup, HerVenture, has launched an app to boost entrepreneurial knowledge in female entrepreneurs in Africa.

Cherie Blair, a high-profile British expert in human rights, while confirming HerVenture launched the app in a media statement on Wednesday, encouraged women to key into the initiative.

The launching comes after HerVenture won an application from the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

Blair is a Queen’s Counsel and wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair.

HerVenture launched a mobile learning app that claims to enhance women with micro and small enterprises with the knowledge and skills required to successfully advance their businesses.

Cherie, while commenting on the app-based startup said: “At the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, it’s our mission to support the growth and resilience of women’s businesses across Africa and beyond.

Ripples Nigeria understands that HerVenture has footprints in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Guyana, with plans to expand further.

Tech Trivia: What type of display technology is the oldest?

A. LCD

B. OLED

C. CRT

D. Plasma

Answer: see end of post

2. Deutsch Charles secures $20m Series A led by Salesforce Ventures

A German software developer, Charles, announced securing $20 million series A led by Salesforce Ventures to expand footprints in Europe.

Charles co-founder and co-CEO, Artjem Weissbeck, confirmed the new fund in a media release on Wednesday.

The German company says it’s empowering brands to leverage end-to-end relationships with their consumers using the power of conversational commerce.

The Berlin-based startup was founded by Founders Andreas Tussing, and Artjem Weissbeck, in 2019.

Weissbeck said that Charles has a firm footprint in its domestic German market, and seeks to extend to markets elsewhere.

“Our ultimate ambition is global, and we selectively pilot with companies outside of Europe,” co-CEO Andreas Tussing added.

Trivia Answer: CRT

Stands for “Cathode Ray Tube.” CRT is the technology used in traditional computer monitors and televisions.

The image on a CRT display is created by firing electrons from the back of the tube to phosphors located towards the front of the display.

By Kayode Hamsat

