‘He’s a miracle-working God,’ Keyamo celebrates ministerial nomination with worship on Twitter

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday celebrated his nomination into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

The president had earlier on Friday forwarded Keyamo’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation as a minister in the current administration.

President Tinubu also withdrew the nomination of Maryam Shetty as minister and picked one Mariya Mahmoud.

However, no reason has been given for the Kano State-born nominee.

Keyamo served as the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council ahead of the last general election.

The ex-minister’s inclusion brought the number of nominees to 48.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the Edo State-born politician thanked God for giving another opportunity to serve at the national level.

He wrote: “He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!”

