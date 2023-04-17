He’s nocturnal, Fashola warns those to work with Tinubu about his work ethics

Those who will serve in the administration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have been warned about his work ethics by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Fashola, who gave the warning when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday night, also revealed the differences in the leadership qualities of Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari based on his work experiences with them.

The minister, who was Tinubu’s Chief of Staff as governor of Lagos State, said he was nocturnal and gave his strength to most assignments at night.

He warned those that will work with him to prepare for that, adding that the President-elect and the President are two different leaders with unique leadership qualities.

According to him, Tinubu could be likened to a football coach that will delegate tasks to his team, instructs on what to do and still stands and shouts at the touchline until success is achieved, while Buhari could be compared to a football manager that delegates and instructs his players on what to do and goes to sit in the dugout until the expiration of the game.

Fashola said: “So, I was his chief of staff for four and half years. I took over from Lai Mohammed, and in terms of controlling Asiwaju’s schedules, that was a strength, that was a tough task because he had day and night schedules.

“So, and for those who are going to work for him. Let me warn them, he’s very nocturnal, I hope he changes. So, he will wake you up at night. He does his best work in the dead of the night. Unless you can push back and claim your space at night, he will encroach on it. He’s very detailed, he micro-manages more than President Buhari.”

Speaking further, the minister added: “I was speaking to someone and I said, imagine there are two football coaches. President Buhari is the type of president of a ‘football coach’ that will prepare his team and then go and sit in the coach’s dugout and watch them play for 90 minutes. He trusts them to do well and believes there’s nothing he can do.

“Asiwaju would be that kind of coach playing the game with them (in the dugout). Those are the two differences you’ll see. One prepares, and one delegates completely. One delegates and stays with you. and each one has his strength.”

