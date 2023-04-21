High cost of living a global crisis, not peculiar to Nigeria – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on Friday, defended his principal on some of the problems encountered by Nigerians in the last eight years.

Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, spoke on the cost of living, insecurity, and other problems in the country.

He scored President Muhammadu Buhari high on efforts at ensuring food security and reducing the cost of living in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the high cost of living was a global crisis and not peculiar to Nigeria.

On insecurity, the presidential aide argued that the current administration has performed creditably in its efforts at addressing the current security challenges rocking the country.

Shehu said: “The high cost of living is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global crisis. Nigerians should see what is happening in Europe, South Africa, etc.

“ On terrorism, there are still flashes of insecurity, but President has gone a long way to address the issues.”

However, a political analyst, Jide Ojo, who also featured in the programme, challenged President Buhari to correct some of his mistakes in his remaining days in office.

“President Buhari can still ‘do a lot’ to make amends in the last few days of his government,” the analyst noted.

