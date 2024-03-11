Politics
High drama anticipated as Senate convenes over alleged N3trn budget padding
The Nigerian Senate is set for a potentially explosive session on Tuesday as lawmakers convene to address allegations of a N3 trillion padding in the 2024 federal budget. This accusation was leveled by the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central).
Abdul Ningi made the claims during an interview aired by the BBC, Hausa Service.
In the aftermath, the Northern Senators Forum had on Saturday vowed to meet President Bola Tinubu over alleged N3trillion padding it ‘discovered’ in the 2024 budget.
Ningi said the forum had commissioned consultants to thoroughly scrutinize the 2024 budget to reveal how N3trillion was surreptitiously added to the amount passed on the floor by lawmakers.
He also said the Forum would soon confront Senate President Godswill Akpabio with its findings concerning the N3trillion alleged ‘padding.’
Read Also: Falana demands compensation for victims killed during Customs’ rice distribution stampede
Speaking to reporters after the panel’s meeting, the Chairman of the Committee, Solomon Adeola (APC – Ogun West), said the press conference was put on hold to allow the Senate to meet and deliberate on the allegations on Tuesday and thereafter make its position known.
“The Senate has its procedures and rules. Since the allegations did not come from an outsider but a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Senate will meet and deliberate on them on Tuesday before briefing the press,” Adeola said.
The N3 trillion figure represents a significant portion of the proposed budget, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the budgetary process. Ningi reportedly provided detailed documentation to support the claim, alleging that the padding involves inflated project costs, fictitious projects, and funds earmarked for nonexistent government agencies.
While the authenticity of the allegations remains unverified, they have already ignited a firestorm of debate.
The Senate session on Tuesday is expected to be a tense affair as lawmakers are likely to engage in heated debate over the allegations, with calls for a transparent and impartial investigation likely to dominate the proceedings.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...