'High-profile' Nigerians sponsoring terrorism identified, to face prosecution soon —Malami | Ripples Nigeria

 'High-profile' Nigerians sponsoring terrorism identified, to face prosecution soon —Malami
‘High-profile’ Nigerians sponsoring terrorism identified, to face prosecution soon —Malami

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, says that some prominent businessmen and organisations will soon be prosecuted for alleged offences relating to terrorism financing in the country.

Malami revealed this while answering questions from Aso Rock Villa correspondents in Abuja.

According to him, far-reaching investigations have shown that high-profile individuals have been implicated in various cases of terrorism financing across the country.

He said: “As you will actually know, sometimes back there were certain convictions of Nigerians allegedly involved in terrorism financing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“That gave rise to a wider and far-reaching investigations in Nigeria.

“I’m happy to report that arising from the wider investigation that has been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable.

“I mean some reasonable grounds for suspicion of terrorism financing have been established, or perhaps has been proven to be in existence in respect of the transactions of certain higher profile individuals and businessmen across the country.

“I’m happy to report that investigation has been ongoing for long and it has reached an advanced stage.

“Arising from the investigation, there exists, certainly, reasonable grounds for suspicion that a lot of Nigerians, high-profile institutions and otherwise, are involved in terrorism financing and they are being profiled for prosecution.’’

The Minister noted that the Federal Government is initiating processes of prosecuting those high-profile individuals that are found to be financing terrorism.

However, Malami could not disclose the names or number of those to be prosecuted for terrorism financing. Nevertheless, he said more discoveries were being made as fresh facts were being uncovered.

“As to the number, investigation is ongoing and it has to be conclusive before one can arrive at a certain number, but one thing I can tell you is that it’s a large number and they are being profiled for prosecution.

“It is indeed a large number and I’m not in a position to give you the precise number as at now because the profiling and investigation are ongoing,’’ he added.

The minister emphasised the resolve of the government to “aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.’’

