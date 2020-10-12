High ranking S’African police officer, others arrested over corruption charges

Concerned authorities in South Africa have arrested a high ranking police officer and others over corruption charges levelled against them.

The South African investigations directorate, said in a statement that the unnamed deputy national police commissioner was arrested on Monday morning.

The unnamed police commissioner is the latest officer to be arrested in connection with a multi-million tender for emergency warning equipment.

He is expected to be charged to court on Monday, the investigations directorate said.

Former National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, is among those implicated in the case.

He however denied any wrongdoing while other senior officers have been charged with corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

