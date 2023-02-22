High school student stabs teacher to death in France

A 16-year-old high school student in the French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz has reportedly stabbed a female teacher to death.

The incident, according to the French government spokesman, Olivier Véran, happened on Wednesday at the Saint-Thomas d’Aquin School in the area.

The local prosecutor, Jerome Bourrier, told journalists the student has been arrested.

Eyewitnesses said the attacker entered the classroom while the teacher was giving a Spanish class and stabbed her on the chest.

