Higher inflation will weaken Nigerian economy further –CBN survey

60.8 per cent of the respondents in the CBN survey, which detailed the views of Nigerian households on changes in in prices of goods and services in the past 12 months and their expectations of price changes in the next 12 months, were pessimistic that the economy would become weaker.

On the contrary, 8.4 per cent of respondents believed it would come out stronger while 12.8 per cent said it would make a little difference. The rest 17.9 per cent said they did not know what would become of the economy if prices began to faster than do now.

Inflation in Africa’s biggest economy rose for the 15th straight month in November, touching its peak of 14.89 per cent in 31 months on account of government’s policy of land border closure that has kept food prices high and weakened disposable income.

A second consecutive quarterly contraction in the gross domestic product in the third quarter recently plunged the economy into a recession, the second time in four years.

Read also: Nigeria’s inflation hits 14.89%, driven by soaring food prices