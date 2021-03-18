 Hijab controversy festers in Kwara, as Christians send warning to govt, Muslims | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Hijab controversy festers in Kwara, as Christians send warning to govt, Muslims

Published

21 mins ago

on

The President of Kwara Baptist Conference, Reverend Victor Dada, has issued a warning to the Kwara State Government and Muslims in the state not to take Christians for granted.

Dada issued this warning via a statement issued on Thursday, March 18.

The cleric described the Kwara government as government of the Muslim, by the Muslim and for the Muslim.

This came in the wake of the clash between Christians and Muslims at the First Baptist Church Surulere, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a clash broke out between Christians and Muslims over a controversy bordering on the use of hijab by Muslim students in Christian schools in the state.

According to Dada, no amount of pressure will make the schools allow the use of hijabs, adding that their schools are grant-aided and not public schools.

READ ALSO: MURIC accuses CAN of instigating religious crisis in Kwara over Hijab controversy

He stated that the last 15 years have seen the government employing Islamic religious teachers in schools, while teachers for Christian Religious Knowledge are not employed.

“It is surprising that the government has become a government of the Muslim, by the Muslim and for the Muslim in his (state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq) policies, pronouncements and attitude,” the statement added.

He said that at no time has any government designed uniform for schools ever since the grant aiding policy started in 1974.

“This has always been the responsibility of the proprietors, be it community or mission,” he added.

“The Muslims and the government should not take our gentleness for weakness.

“We shall not allow the use of hijab in our schools. We will defend our faith and defend our inheritance. We demand that the government should return our schools.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Sports19 hours ago

Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games

Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Sports20 hours ago

Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports23 hours ago

Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Sports2 days ago

Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...
Latest1 day ago

Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Latest3 days ago

Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
Latest3 days ago

What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?

Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
Latest3 days ago

MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.