Hijab controversy festers in Kwara, as Christians send warning to govt, Muslims | Ripples Nigeria

The President of Kwara Baptist Conference, Reverend Victor Dada, has issued a warning to the Kwara State Government and Muslims in the state not to take Christians for granted.



Dada issued this warning via a statement issued on Thursday, March 18.

The cleric described the Kwara government as government of the Muslim, by the Muslim and for the Muslim.

This came in the wake of the clash between Christians and Muslims at the First Baptist Church Surulere, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a clash broke out between Christians and Muslims over a controversy bordering on the use of hijab by Muslim students in Christian schools in the state.

According to Dada, no amount of pressure will make the schools allow the use of hijabs, adding that their schools are grant-aided and not public schools.

He stated that the last 15 years have seen the government employing Islamic religious teachers in schools, while teachers for Christian Religious Knowledge are not employed.

“It is surprising that the government has become a government of the Muslim, by the Muslim and for the Muslim in his (state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq) policies, pronouncements and attitude,” the statement added.

He said that at no time has any government designed uniform for schools ever since the grant aiding policy started in 1974.

“This has always been the responsibility of the proprietors, be it community or mission,” he added.

“The Muslims and the government should not take our gentleness for weakness.

“We shall not allow the use of hijab in our schools. We will defend our faith and defend our inheritance. We demand that the government should return our schools.”

