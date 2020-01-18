Hijack of PDP protest in Imo will not be tolerated – Police

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday warned against the hijacking of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide protest on Sunday, noting that it would decisively deal with anybody who hijacks the protest.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said in a statement that the protesting PDP members must ensure that nobody or group of people hijack the protest.

The police said that in as much as citizens had the legal right to embark on peaceful protests, the peace and security of the state must not be toyed with.

He said the police in conjunction with other security agencies had the capacity and capability to secure the state.

The police spokesperson said: “Attention of the command has been drawn to a planned protest in relation to the Supreme court judgement delivered on the 14/01/19, on the Imo State governorship election which removed RT. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and installed His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

“The command wishes to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws, as such protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos, and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so according to the ambit of the law as the command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that is capable of causing a breach of peace.

“The command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state is determined to protect the lives and properties of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that instigates, procures violence nor conduct itself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”

