﻿’Hijacking of Nigeria’s procurement process: A threat to democracy, development’ —PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has condemned what it describes as the “erosion of integrity of our democratic institutions and the impact of this corruption on national development” following the alleged hijacking of Nigeria s procurement processes.

In a statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the party expressed concern over revelations that the procurement process had been shrouded in corruption of the highest order, decrying what it said was a lack of accountability.

The party which was reacting to a revelation by former Senator Babafemi Ojudu over the alleged falsification of the procurement process, stated that it stands firmly against the institutionalized corruption that has cast a shadow over the nation.

“In light of recent revelations regarding the pervasive corruption within Nigeria’s procurement process, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) wishes to express its deep concern on the erosion of integrity of our democratic institutions and the impact of this corruption on national development,” Ishaq said in the statement.

“It has become painfully evident that the very systems designed to safeguard public funds and ensure accountability have been systematically eroded. From junior civil servants to the highest levels of government, the rampant practice of procurement manipulation has not only undermined the tenets of good governance but has turned the procurement process into a mockery of transparency and fairness.

“The accounts shared by former Senator Babafemi Ojudu illustrate a harsh reality: when those who issue contracts are also the same individuals executing and overseeing them, the potential for abuse is staggering.

“The alarming trend of awarding contracts to oneself or to companies owned by friends and/or associates has fostered an environment where accountability is non-existent. Projects are inflated, funds are misappropriated, and quality is sacrificed—all in pursuit of personal gain.

“The PRP stands firmly against this institutionalized corruption that has cast a shadow over our nation. As citizens bear witness to a cascade of dilapidated infrastructures—abandoned roads projects, phantom health centers, and ghost schools—the need for reform has never been greater.

“Every wasted resource is a blow to the promise of progress and a direct assault on the welfare of Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable among us.

“We believe that in order to reclaim our democracy and steer Nigeria towards genuine development, we must reaffirm our commitment to the foundational principles of procurement: transparency, competition, and independent oversight. The PRP calls for:

1. Enforcement of Procurement Laws:

Existing procurement regulations must be strictly enforced to deter corruption and ensure fair play in the awarding of contracts.

2. Separation of Powers:

A clear demarcation must be established between the entities that award and execute contracts to eliminate conflicts of interest and foster accountability.

3. Strengthening Oversight Institutions:

Procurement bureaus and audit offices must be empowered and safeguarded from political interference to ensure they can operate independently and effectively.

4. Public Engagement:

We urge civil society and citizens to remain vigilant and hold government officials at all levels accountable. It is time to demand answers and advocate for the inclusion of rigorous oversight mechanisms.

5. Consequences for Corruption:

A culture of impunity must end. Those found guilty of corrupt practices should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to deter future misconduct.

“As we continue to fight for a better Nigeria, the PRP reaffirms our commitment to uprooting corruption from our governance structures.

“Democracy is not merely about exercising our right to vote; it is fundamentally about how diligently we manage public resources in between elections.

“Let us come together to reclaim our democracy from the clutches of impostors and restore the hope of progress for all Nigerians. Our voices must unite in demanding accountability and integrity in all aspects of governance, particularly public procurement,” Ishaq concluded.

