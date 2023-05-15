Hilda Baci: List of celebs, politicians who visited, cheered Nigerian record-breaking chef

The world record for the longest cooking marathon has been broken by Hilda Baci, a young Nigerian chef.

Hilda Baci surpassed Lata Tondon, an Indian who finished the task in Rewa, India in 2019 in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds of cooking time, on Monday, May 15.

The 27-year-old graduate on Thursday organised a four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, in an effort to break this record.

Nigerians have shown tremendous support for this challenge by flocking to the garden in their millions to cheer her up and sample the world record-breaking chef’s meals.

Others who followed on different social media accounts offered their words of support.

On Sunday, Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, drummed his support for chef Hilda Baci by joining her Instagram live video. Tinubu commented, “IDAN doesn’t break, she breaks records. We’re rooting for you, Hilda.”

The screenshot of the Instagram Live was shared on Tinubu’s Instagram story on Sunday.

‘Idan’ is a trending slang on social media, used to hail someone with exceptional capabilities and prowess.

Also, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a surprise visit to the venue of the cook-a-thon to celebrate and commend the talented chef.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar also sent an encouraging tweet to Baci while Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo showed support via a phone call.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi also tweeted in support, “The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.”

Several Nigerian celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Spyro, Banky-W among others have also visited the venue to encourage the chef.

Others were:

Dremo

IK Osakioduwa

Eni Adeoluwa

Teni

Kaffydance

Skiibii

Charles Okocha

Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Spyro

Darejustified

Elozonam

Liquorose

Sydney Talker

Burna Boy, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, threw his weight behind Hilda as he tweeted, “Go Hilda. We are rooting for you to break that record. And I trust say the food go sweet die.”

Wizkid, on his part, joined one of Hilda’s live videos and commented with a love emoji.

Nigerians who have made it to the list of those in the Guinness World Records include Stephen Keshi, Vincent Okezie, Fela Kuti, Blessing Okagbere, and Wizkid.

